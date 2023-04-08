International Friendly by Truly Heart Seltzer: USA vs Republic of Ireland – Lineup, Schedule & TV Channels

Date: April 8, 2023

Location: Q2 Stadium; Austin, Texas

Broadcast: TNT, Universo and Peacock

Airtime: 2:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm local (pre-game coverage begins at 2 pm ET / 1 pm CT on TNT)

Official Kickoff Time: 2:37 pm ET / 1:37 pm local

Starting XI vs Republic of Ireland: 1-Alyssa Neher, 4-Peggy Sauerbrunn (Captain), 9-Mallory Swanson, 10-Lindsay Horan, 11-Sophia Smith, 13-Alex Morgan, 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Andy Sullivan, Dunn 3, 19- -Emily Fox, 27-Naomi Kirma



Available Accessories: 2-Ashley Sanchez, 3-Sophia Huerta, 6-Lynn Williams, 7-Ashley Hatch, 8-Julie Ertz, 14-Emily Sonnett, 15-Alana Cook, 18-Casey Murphy, 21-Adriana French, 22-Christ, 25 – Trinity Rodman, 26-Taylor Kornick

Undressed: Tender Davidson, Kelly O’Hara, Casey Krueger

USWNT Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Sorbrunn (215), Morgan (205), Dunn (131), Horan (127), Nahr (90), Lavelle (88), Swanson (88), Sullivan (43), Fox (28), Smith (28), Kirma (14)

This starting XI averaged 95 caps per player with two players in today’s starting XI – Sauerbrunn and Morgan – over 200 caps and two – Dunn and Horan – over 100 caps. Sullivan, Fox, Smith and Kirma are the only players in this starting lineup with fewer than 50 caps and the only starters not part of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup champions.

Although the 2023 SheBelieves Cup featured just one change from the USA’s final starting XI, with Sophia Smith making her first start of the year in place of Trinity Rodman, Saturday’s lineup in Austin was the sixth different starting lineup for the USA. Six games in 2023. This is the first time this particular XI has started a tournament together for the USWNT.

Only four players in today’s starting lineup started the USA’s opening match at Q2 Stadium in June 2021 before the Tokyo Olympics: Naeher, Sauerbrunn, Dunn and Horan.

Becky Sauerbrunn Will captain America at 41St At the time she was 215Th International appearance and his fourth start of 2023. The oldest player on the list at 37, Sauerbrunn ranks ninth in USWNT history in all-time caps and total minutes played (16,566).

Alyssa Nahar She is earning 90Th Hatt makes her fourth start in 2023 for the USWNT. Nahar, who is third among all USWNT goalkeepers in both caps and shutouts (52 shutouts), has two clean sheets in three appearances this year.

Mallory Swanson As he gets his 88, he will tie for the team lead with his sixth start of 2023Th Hats off to the USWNT. Swanson, who made his international debut as a 17-year-old against Ireland on Jan. 23, 2016 — and scored in that match — leads the U.S. in scoring with seven goals in five games this year, equaling his most goals ever. per calendar year for the United States. She entered the tournament in Austin on a six-game scoring streak tied for the fourth-longest streak of any player in USWNT history, and the longest since Kristen Press had a six-game scoring streak from November 2019 to February 2020.

Lindsay Horan Making his fifth start of the year, he is poised to hit 127Th Hats off to America. Horan, though he missed the USA’s game against New Zealand on January 21 due to club commitments, finished third on the team with 344 minutes played in 2023 and scored a goal in the USA’s 2019 match against Ireland.

After missing America’s January camp and the 2023 SheBelieves Cup due to injury, Sophia Smith 2023 and returns to the field for the US for his first appearance of 28 yearsTh Overall international appearance. Smith receives the 2022 trophy, voted as the 2022 BioSteel US Soccer Women’s Player of the Year, 2022 NWSL MVP and NWSL Championship Game MVP. With 11 international goals in 2022, Smith became the youngest player to score for the WNT in a calendar year since 21-year-old Mia Hamm led the U.S. with 10 goals in 1993, seven years before Smith was born.

Alex Morgan She will earn 205Th He makes his fifth start in 2023. Morgan has scored or assisted in each of the four matches he has played for the U.S. this year, scoring in the U.S.’s year-opening win over New Zealand on Jan. 18 and assisting Swanson’s goals in February. Scored 16 vs. Canada and 19 vs. Japan on Feb. 22 vs. Brazil vs. USA on Feb. 22. With his assist against Japan, Morgan now has 49 career assists, tied with Karin Jennings Cabarra for 10.Th On the USWNT’s all-time assists chart.

Rose Lavelle 88 is to be obtainedTh He’s career cap in fourth start of the year. After missing the first two games of the 2023 Shebelieves Cup with a minor injury, Lavelle returned to the field for the February 22 match against Brazil and assisted on Swanson’s game-winning goal. Lavelle leads the team with three assists in 2023 and has been directly involved in 15 goals in America’s last 20 contests, adding six goals and nine assists.

Midfielder Andy Sullivan She will earn 43rd hat when she makes 34Th The start of his international career and the fourth of 2023. Sullivan, who made her USWNT debut in 2016, led the USWNT in total minutes played following the 2021 Olympics with 1,852 minutes played in 25 games.

Crystal Ton She will make her fifth start of the year as she earns 131St Cap for the US, tied for 30 with Ali WagnerTh On the USWNT’s all-time cap list. Dunn started the U.S.’s first three matches before getting a well-deserved rest against Japan on February 19. He returned to the starting XI to play 60 minutes in the SheBelieves Cup final against Brazil on 22 February.

Emily Fox, The 28-year-old is set to make his fifth start in 2023, having played every minute for the U.S. at the 2023 SheBelieves Cup.Th overall cap. Fox currently leads the U.S. in minutes played in 2023 with 405 and has played in 23 of the U.S.’s 29 games since the Tokyo Olympics.

Naomi Kirma His third consecutive start and 12Th His young life was when he reached his 15th birthdayTh Overall cap to USA. Kirma has played the full 90 minutes in nine career games and has now started nine of the U.S.’s last 11 games, having played 90 minutes against Japan and Brazil and at the SheBelieves Cup.