Intel is setting expectations low for its Arch GPUs

Expectations for Intel’s upcoming Arc A750 Limited Edition GPU In the new video That’s just three minutes long, and the chipmaker gives us a brief glimpse of the card’s pretty average paper performance.

Before we dive in, the A750 is supposed to be one of Intel’s top-tier GPUs, as indicated by the “7” in front of its name. Intel’s naming conventions include the Arc 5 and Arc 3 sitting below the Arc 7, which should offer midrange and entry-level performance, respectively.

During the video, Intel’s Ryan Shrutt boots up Cyberpunk 2077 On a PC with an A750 chip installed, Shrut goes straight to performance without looking at the gameplay for long. With the “High” preset and the game at 2560 x 1440 resolution, Shrut says the card averages “less than” 60 frames per second (FPS), which isn’t bad, but not necessarily what you want. Expect from a company like Intel’s introduction to discrete graphics cards.

Shred shows the next set of benchmark tests to reveal how well the card fares against the entry level Nvidia GeForce RTX3060. The Intel Arc A750 performs 1.06 to 1.15 times better than the standard RTX 3060 Cyberpunk 2077, F1 2021, control, Borderlands 3, And Fortnite. But these benchmark tests come with an asterisk — Shrutt points out that “Arc’s performance won’t be like this in all games,” and describes the test as “a good look at actual game operation and what the Arc is capable of. Software engineering.” (Not to mention that these tests were not conducted by an independent party.)

Obviously, we can’t tell how a card performs until we’ve tried it ourselves, but this first impression from Intel is nothing short of mind-blowing. Intel’s Arc A750 GPU is slated to launch later this summer, but Intel has It has already released its A370M and A350M mobile GPUs In a few different notebooks, as well as the entry-level Arc A380 desktop GPU in China (which will hit the global market later this year).

So far, Intel’s new GB A Review of Linus Tech Tips The addition of Intel’s A370M actually made the 16-inch HP Specter x360 laptop “worse” than the previous RTX 3050 model, while the PC gaming YouTube channel Gamer Nexus reported Inconsistent performance with the A380. Bugs and other glitches are inevitable with any new product, and as Linus points out in his video, users are less inclined to buy something that requires diving into uncharted territory, especially GPUs. Very easily available Nvidia’s 40-series cards are just around the corner.