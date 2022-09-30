Hurricane Ian hits the Carolinas as the death toll rises in Florida

Hurricane Ian It was moving toward South Carolina on Friday after hitting southwest and central Florida, causing devastating damage in its wake.

The National Hurricane Center After briefly regaining hurricane status as a tropical storm, Ian is expected to bring “life-threatening storm surge” and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast, with “flooding rain” across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. A hurricane warning has been issued for the entire South Carolina coast.

Ian had already brought tropical storm conditions to the Georgia and Carolina coasts by Friday morning, the hurricane center said.

And Ian will be more in Florida: “River flooding will continue across Central Florida into next week,” the hurricane center predicts.

Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday as a major Category 4 hurricane, then tore across the state. President Biden said it was one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the United States and could be the worst in the state’s history.

State emergency officials reported 21 deaths as of Friday morning, though they did not know if all were directly related to the storm. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Department has confirmed two storm-related deaths in Volusia County.

People were confined to their homes. Videos and pictures showed the devastating floods. Today, nearly 2 million homes and businesses are without power power cut. us.

Now, Ian is forecast to make its second landfall near Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday afternoon, CBS News weather producer David Parkinson said. As of 11 a.m., its center was about 65 miles east-southeast of Charleston and it was moving north at 14 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the hurricane center said.

It will “rapidly weaken” after landfall and move inland over South and North Carolina, before dissipating by Saturday night, forecasters said.