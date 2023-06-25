Human remains have been found in the area where actor Julian Sands went missing

Leave a comment on this story Comment

Human remains have been found in the California forest where British actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said emergency crews responded to a call from hikers who found the remains while hiking through the Mount Baldy area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on Saturday morning. In a statement. The mountain is 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles. The body has been transferred to the coroner’s office and will be identified in the coming days, the statement said.

Sands, known for his roles in films including “A Room with a View,” was reported missing on Jan. 13 after a hike in Mount Baldy, prompting an extensive search. Bad weather and the risk of avalanches hampered the search for the 65-year-old, with rescuers using helicopters and drones to make the ground search more intense.

Earlier this week, before the remains were announced, Sands’ family released its first statement since her disappearance, “thanking the search teams and coordinators who worked tirelessly to find Julian,” the Associated Press reported.

“We will continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer,” the family said.

Since January, authorities have conducted eight searches for Sands, and volunteers have spent more than 500 hours searching for him, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Earlier this month. Sands is married and has three children, the AP reported. See also Sagittarius Horoscope for September 2022

On June 17, more than 80 volunteers searched the sand, which was again unsuccessful, the sheriff’s department said.

But even in warmer weather, large areas of Mount Baldi remain “inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” it said. “Many areas include steep terrain and canyons that still have more than 10 feet of snow and ice.” Mount Baldi has a maximum elevation of 10,000 feet.

Following Sands’ disappearance, authorities warned people against Trekking on Mount Baldi amid “adverse and extremely dangerous” conditions in the area, including strong winds, snow and ice.

At least two hikers died in falls on or near Mount Baldy in the four weeks to Jan. 18, the sheriff’s department said.