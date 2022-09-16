How to Watch NFL on Amazon Prime

Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime — the streaming service arm of Jeff Bezos’ retail behemoth — begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue for the next four months.

While fans in local markets will be able to watch the broadcast on TV — including Los Angeles and Kansas City tonight — fans outside the market will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription ($8.99 per month and included in the overall Amazon Prime price of $14.99 per month or $139 per year) and built-in streaming to watch their TV games. The device is also available through the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.

18 months ago, Amazon announced on Thursday night that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier of games, a $13 billion game through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion a year, that means Amazon pays about $67. million per game in rights fees.

If nothing else, NFL fans can use one of Amazon’s free 30-day Prime trials. It takes you through Washington-Chicago in mid-October, and if you’re willing to see that, you’re willing to see anything.

Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule

Week 2, September 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3, September 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 4, September 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5, October 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Week 6, October 13: Washington generals at Chicago Bears

Week 7, October 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8, October 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 9, November 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

Week 10, November 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Week 11, November 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Week 14, December 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Week 15, December 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

The story continues

Week 16, December 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Week 17, December 29: Dallas Cowboys at the Tennessee Titans