How to watch Charles III’s coronation live in the US

Coronation of Britain King Charles III will be Held on Saturday 6th MayIt marks the country’s first coronation in 70 years.

More than 2,000 guests from around the world are expected to attend the coronation, which will take place at 6 a.m. ET (11 a.m. local time in London) at Westminster Abbey.

Before the service, Charles and his wife, Camila, will take part in the King’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Following the service, the King and Queen will greet people from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Charles’ first son, William, Prince of Waleswho Next in line For the throne, will play an important role in the coronation ceremony. William’s family – wife Catherine and three children, George, Charlotte and Louis – will all be there. Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry will also attend, although his wife will Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be attending.

How to watch King Charles’ coronation on TV and streaming

what: Coronation of King Charles III

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

CBS coverage begins: 5 a.m. ET

Location: Westminster Abbey, London

Follow: Live updates on CBSNews.com

What time will the coronation be televised in the US?

CBS News coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET. The King’s procession will begin early at 5:20 a.m. ET Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, beginning at 6 a.m. ET.

“CBS Saturday Morning” co-anchors Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor will anchor the broadcast live from London on all CBS News platforms beginning at 5 a.m. ET. They will be joined in London by a team of CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Diab and Chris Livesey, along with government experts Tina Brown, Julian Payne and Wesley Kerr.

How long will the coronation last?

The coronation ceremony is expected to last around two hours. After the ceremony, the King and Queen will return to Buckingham Palace in a gold-plated, horse-drawn carriage that is more than 200 years old. The procession retraces the same route as the previous day and lasts about 30 minutes.

Charles and Camilla will receive a Royal Salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Around 9:15 am ET (2:15 pm in Britain), members of the royal family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the flyover of military aircraft and helicopters belonging to the British Army, Navy and Air Force. .