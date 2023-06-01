House passes debt ceiling bill on bipartisan vote

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed legislation negotiated by President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the debt ceiling and set federal spending limits, with a broad bipartisan coalition lining up for a critical vote to pull the nation back from the brink of economic disaster.

The bill would delay the federal debt ceiling for two years — allowing the government to borrow unlimited amounts needed to pay its obligations — while also imposing two years of spending caps and policy changes that Republicans have sought in exchange for allowing the country to avoid. A disastrous default. The 314-to-117 vote came just days before the nation was slated to end its debt ceiling, and days after a marathon of talks between White House negotiators and top House Republicans yielded a breakthrough deal.

With far-right and hard-left lawmakers rebelling over the deal, it fell to a bipartisan coalition led by Democrats that pushed the bill across the finish line. It gripped Washington for weeks. In the final vote, 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats supported the measure, while 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats opposed it.

It was a blow to the Republican speaker, whose hard-fought victory was tempered by the fact that more Democrats than members of his own party ultimately voted for the bill.