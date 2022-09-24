Home run no. Aaron Judge Chasing 61: Follow Every At-Bat!

Aaron Judge Thursday night was very close to making history.

It was close to tying the AL HR record of the Yankees’ Aaron Judge Roger Morris Aaron Judge hit his 61st homer of the season and was just feet away from winning the game for the New York Yankees in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox.

Judge, the batting leadoff, will have another shot Friday night to tie Roger Morris’ American League home run record of 61. New York Yankees to go against Boston Red Sox In the second game of their three-game series.

Follow along here to catch each of Judge’s pads.

First Batting: Strikeout

Judge was dismissed swinging at a full count in his first at-bat.

Second at-bat: Flight out

Judge flew out to left field in his second at-bat in the third inning.

Third at-bat: Strikeout

Judge struck out swinging in his third trip to the plate in the fifth inning.

