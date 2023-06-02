Heat vs. Nuggets, how to watch, odds, where to stream and more

Will face the Heat with home-court advantage in the 2023 NBA Finals. (Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tonight, it’s time for the 2023 NBA Finals. Continued A heated up In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Miami Heat managed to edge past the Boston Celtics and are now on their way to the 2023 NBA Finals. After playing a historic Game 7 — the Celtics became just the fourth team in league history to force a Game 7 after falling into an 0-3 streak — the Heat now hop a plane to the Mile High City where they play. NBA Finals newcomers, the Denver Nuggets. Game 1 tips off the Nuggets on home court tonight at 8:30pm on ABC.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Possible All seven NBA Finals games in the coming week, including odds, schedule, where to stream NBA games and more.

How to watch NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Watch ABC (plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and ION) Hulu + Live TV

Date: Thursday, June 1

Time: 8:30 p.m

Location: Paul Arena, Denver, CO

Channel: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

NBA Finals Game 1 Live Highlights:

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals begin June 1 on ABC and ESPN+. If you already have ABC in your regular TV/cable package, tuning in should be an easy slam dunk. If you don’t have access to ABC or ESPN+, here are the sites we recommend subscribing to so you can watch the 2023 NBA Finals live:

Watch ABC (plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and ION) Hulu + Live TV For catching the NBA Finals, Hulu's live TV tier isn't too expensive. The streaming service's Live TV package gives you access to all the Finals games on ABC, as well as a subscription to ESPN+. The platform has access to almost every channel you need to watch the WNBA season and the 2o023 NBA Draft, including ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion (check your zip code to confirm eligibility). Plus, this package gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu's public content library. Hulu's live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process, and easy online cancellation. $70 on Hulu

Where to stream the 2023 NBA Finals:

If you don’t have ABC, you can watch all NBA Finals games streaming live on ESPN+.

(Photo: ESPN+) The 2023 NBA Finals will be streamed on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription gives you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through the app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and ESPN.com. $10 on ESPN

NBA Finals 2023 Schedule:

June 1

NBA Finals 2023 Game 1: 8:30 pm ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 4

NBA Finals 2023 Game 2: 8 pm ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 7

NBA Finals 2023 Game 3: 8:30 pm ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 9

NBA Finals 2023 Game 4: 8:30 pm ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 12

NBA Finals 2023 Game 5*: 8:30 pm ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 15

NBA Finals 2023 Game 6*: 8:30 pm ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 18

NBA Finals 2023 Game 7*: 8 pm ET (ABC, ESPN+)

* If necessary

Which teams are playing in the 2023 NBA Finals?

Following a drawn-out battle in the NBA Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, the Heat held on to their 3-0 series lead, beating the Celtics in Game 7 after the Boston Celtics managed to tie the series. Three straight wins against the Heat.

The 2023 NBA Finals will be the Nuggets’ first Finals appearance. Having won three NBA Finals, the Heat have made the record seven times so far.

Nuggets vs. Heat: 2023 NBA Finals

Heat (+300)

Nuggets (-400)

For a detailed breakdown of NBA Finals Game 1 odds, check out Yahoo Sports’ NBA coverage.

To recap, here are all the ways to watch or stream the 2023 NBA Finals without cable:

