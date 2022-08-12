Health officials say polio virus has been detected in sewage samples in New York City

“We’re dealing with a trifecta. Covid is still here. Polio, we’ve identified polio in our sewage. And we’re still dealing with monkeypox,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said Friday on CNN’s New Day. “We address threats when they come to us, and we are prepared to deal with them and with the help of Washington, DC.”

In a report on the sewage discovery, New York officials underscored the urgency to keep up-to-date with polio vaccines, especially for those in the New York metro area.

Most people in the United States are protected from polio because of vaccination. Provides a primary series of three vaccines 99% protection . However, unvaccinated and undervaccinated people are vulnerable.

“Even if every case of paralytic polio is identified, hundreds more may go undiagnosed,” said state health commissioner Dr. Mary D. Bassett said. “Poliovirus detected in sewage samples in New York City alarming, but not surprising.”

