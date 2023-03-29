Gwyneth Paltrow ‘visibly upset’ after ski accident, daughter says

By Samantha Granville

BBC News, Park City, Utah

29 March 2023, 01:44 BST Updated 1 hour ago

image source, Good pictures image caption, Ms Paltrow, who was seen in court on Tuesday, has been present throughout the trial

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter testified that her mother was “visibly upset” after a 2016 collision with another skier, which she says left her with life-changing injuries.

The Hollywood actress’ trial has asked Apple Martin to testify under oath about her accident on a downhill slope at Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

The 18-year-old girl said her mother was in pain after the collision.

Terry Sanderson sued Ms Paltrow, alleging that she hit on him.

The retired ophthalmologist – who says the incident left him with brain damage and broken ribs – is seeking $300,000 (£245,000) in damages.

The Oscar winner is suing for $1 plus legal fees.

Both Apple and his brother, 16-year-old Moses Martin, were expected to testify in person on Tuesday.

But due to time restrictions imposed by the judge, transcripts of their earlier statements were instead read to the court.

Neither of the teenagers – children of Ms Paltrow and her ex-husband, Coldplay star Chris Martin – witnessed the crash.

But they said in an affidavit that their mother said a skier knocked her down at Melmarket Resort.

Apple, who remembers being 11 or 12 at the time of the incident, said: “Well, she, I’ve never seen her shaken like that, she was clearly upset, and she was in some pain.”

In his testimony, Moses, who was 9 years old at the time, recalled seeing his mother on the ground after the accident.

image source, Good pictures image caption, Apple Martin seen at this year’s Paris fashion show

image source, Good pictures image caption, Moses was seen with his father in Los Angeles in 2016, the year of the accident

According to the boy’s affidavit, he went to the scene and heard Ms Paltrow say: “What the f-word, you ran at me.”

The children’s depositions were read Tuesday after seven hours of testimony from expert witnesses on human anatomy and neurological rehabilitation.

Ms Paltrow and her two children were skiing with her husband Brad Falchuk and their two children at the time of the accident.

Mr Falczak has already said he is not an eyewitness and it is unclear whether he will be called to testify.

Mr Sanderson’s two daughters have already given evidence in court.

Polly Sanderson-Grasham and Shay Herath said last week that their father had changed significantly since the accident.

Ms Sanderson-Gresham said her father, who was once “outgoing” and “collective”, was now “distracted” and “frustrated easily”.