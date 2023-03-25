Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial – LIVE: Actor tells court he first thought skiing accident was ‘sexual assault’

Shay Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of neglecting her father in mountain ski accident

Gwyneth Paltrow says she briefly thought the 2016 ski confrontation was actually a sexual assault and “froze” when a set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart.”

Terry Sanderson, 76, alleges the Hollywood star was hit by a ski slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah in February 2016, causing him “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement.”

Meanwhile, Paltrow says Mr Sanderson bumped into her – and later told her daughter he was “famous”. The coup mogul is expected to be called on the stand by Mr Sanderson’s lawyers today.

In court on Thursday, Mr Sanderone’s lawyer, Robert Sykes, attacked the star’s legal team after another daughter asked her daughter about their father’s misconduct.

Mr Sykes said Paltrow’s team was only going that route because the actor was “concerned about the way this case is going”.

“You can’t attack someone’s character because his client is worried about the way this case is going,” he said.

Mr Sanderson is seeking $300,000 from Paltrow, while he is demanding a symbolic $1 in compensation and his legal fees.

Terry Sanderson’s attorney, Gwyneth Paltrow, has said she is “concerned” with the way the trial is proceeding.