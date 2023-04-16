Gurman: The new MacBooks will be announced at WWDC in June

Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air, and a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, and some of these new laptops will reportedly be announced at WWDC in June. BloombergMark Gurman.
In his latest newsletter, Gurman said that the new MacBooks arriving at WWDC “probably” won’t have Apple’s next-generation M3 chip and will instead be powered by processors based on the M2 chip. The information suggests that the 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by an M2 chip, but it’s not entirely clear what that means, as the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models already come equipped with the M2 chip. .
Rumors of a 15-inch MacBook Air started in early 2021, and the laptop seems to be getting closer to launch. Apple’s suppliers have reportedly ramped up production of 15-inch display panels for the laptop, and the machine recently appeared in App Store developer listings.
Apple is expected to announce macOS 14 during the WWDC keynote on June 5, and Gurman doesn’t expect the update to contain major changes.
The all-new Apple CarPlay is launching this year with 14 of these automakers
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, ensuring deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays on the dashboard, customization options and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, and so far at least 14 automakers have committed. General…
Apple releases new firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro
Apple today introduced the new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, original AirPods Pro, and AirPods Pro 2, following the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates released in November and January. Apple didn’t provide any immediately available release notes on what’s included in the updated firmware updates for AirPods, but the company maintains a support.
What do the iPhone 15 Pro’s volume buttons look like? [Updated]
Update: Newly received information confirms that Apple is planning to switch to a two-button design for the iPhone 15 Pro models instead of using a single integrated volume button. The integrated volume button is a planned design for solid-state technology, and since solid-state buttons are outdated, Apple chooses to use an older design. Although Apple used the previous two-button…
iOS 17: Seven Features Coming to iPhone This Fall
With the Worldwide Developers Conference less than two months away, rumors about Apple’s next-generation iOS version are growing. iOS 17 doesn’t expect a headline feature like iOS 16’s lock screen, but there are some notable refinements in the works. In fact, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who often provides reliable details on Apple’s plans, says that iOS 17…
Siri interface may move to Dynamic Island on new iPhones running iOS 17
Apple is considering integrating Siri’s on-screen interface into Dynamic Island on new iPhones, according to an anonymous source who shared details about the new features coming in iOS 17. Currently, pressing a button invokes Siri or the spoken command “Hey Siri” causes an animated sphere to appear at the bottom of the screen. The sphere is in an upward position…
Apple is getting ready to launch an Apple Card savings account
Apple seems to be preparing to introduce a Daily Cash Savings Account feature to Apple Card users, as references to a Daily Cash Savings Account have been found in the Apple code on AaronB613’s backend. The appearance of the code indicates that Apple has improved its work on the savings account and it will be introduced in the very near future. Before the launch of Apple Pay on March 28…
A 15-inch MacBook Air M2-like chip has been spotted in developer filings
According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, an undisclosed 15-inch MacBook Air with an processor similar to the M2 chip has been spotted in App Store developer listings. The long-rumored laptop will be unveiled by WWDC in June. The chip in the new MacBook Air configuration spotted in the listings is the same as the M2 chip, with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU and 8GB…
