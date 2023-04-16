Gurman: The new MacBooks will be announced at WWDC in June

Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Air, and a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, and some of these new laptops will reportedly be announced at WWDC in June. BloombergMark Gurman.



In his latest newsletter, Gurman said that the new MacBooks arriving at WWDC “probably” won’t have Apple’s next-generation M3 chip and will instead be powered by processors based on the M2 chip. The information suggests that the 15-inch MacBook Air will be powered by an M2 chip, but it’s not entirely clear what that means, as the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro models already come equipped with the M2 chip. .

Rumors of a 15-inch MacBook Air started in early 2021, and the laptop seems to be getting closer to launch. Apple’s suppliers have reportedly ramped up production of 15-inch display panels for the laptop, and the machine recently appeared in App Store developer listings.

Apple is expected to announce macOS 14 during the WWDC keynote on June 5, and Gurman doesn’t expect the update to contain major changes.