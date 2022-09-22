Ginny Thomas will meet with the group on January 6th

“I can confirm that Ginny Thomas has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the committee,” Pallotta said. “As stated from the outset, Ms. Thomas is eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up misconceptions about her work in relation to the 2020 election. She looks forward to that opportunity.
CNN was first to report the deal.
The committee had earlier announced that a public hearing would be held next week.
The group held thought Issuing a subpoena to compel his testimony. Thomas, a longtime conservative activist, pushed lawmakers and top Republican officials to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.
His efforts attracted the attention of lawmakers and legal scholars
Ginny Thomas Pressed again and again White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had to find ways to swing the election, according to messages sent to him weeks after the election. The news represents an unusual pipeline between Thomas and one of Trump’s top aides, as the president and his allies vow to take their efforts to the Supreme Court.
she Emailed to 29 Arizona state legislators In November and December 2020, he put aside Biden’s popular vote victory and urged them to “choose” their own presidential electors. She too Email sent A pair of Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin are pushing to do the same.
On March 6, 2021 — two months after mobs of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified Biden’s victory — Thomas attended A gathering of right-wing activists, where a speaker declared Trump was still the “legitimate president” to thunderous applause, video footage of the event showed.
“Friend of animals everywhere. Coffee maven. Professional food trailblazer. Twitter buff.”