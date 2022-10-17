Gerrit Cole delivers, helping Guardians bounce back against Yankees to set up winner-take-all showdown

Gerrit Cole He did his part. The Yankees The ace tossed seven innings and allowed just two earned runs Cleveland Guardians, 4-2, in Game 4 of the American League Division Series and winner-take-all of the 5th on Monday night. The winner advances to face off Houston Astros in the ALCS.

It’s a familiar cast of characters that will carry the Yankees through the series. Both Yankees wins in the series were credited to Kohli. And Harrison Bader Belting a two-run homer, the third of the series, brought the offense back to New York. The Yankees scored early Quarter quantile, then Kohli took it from there. He allowed a run in both the third and fourth innings.

Boone turned to Clay Holmes and got a scoreless frame in Game 3 after refusing to use him during the Yankees’ ninth-inning meltdown. Wanda Peralta Sealed the victory.

Cleveland got at least one win out of their first six, but only just Josh NaylorThe fourth homer is of the extra-base variety. If nothing else it was a memorable trip around the sites. Naylor first “rocked the baby” at a celebration.

Now tied at two, the series returns to the Bronx on Monday for a decisive Game 5. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. — His Game 2 outing was delayed by rain — could get a multi-inning stint. If Cleveland were to use a starter for multiple innings, it would be Aaron Chivale.

The Postponement of game 2 has The Yankees’ injury-riddled bullpen was pitted against Cleveland and Terry Francona’s fully armed relief corps.. Jeopardy played Saturday night, as Guardians playoff hero Oscar Gonzalez Middling capped a ninth-inning rally against Yankees relievers with a walk-off single.

Monday’s Game 5 is set for 7:07 pm ET on TBS.

