Germany switches to coal as Russia suspends gas supply

Germany plans to cut back on Russian gas supplies by increasing coal burning – the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel in terms of emissions.

As Germany’s gas market situation worsens, Europe’s largest economy will have to restrict its use of natural gas for power generation and burn more coal “for the interim period”.

Economy Minister Robert Hebeck warned on Sunday that the situation would be “too tight in the winter” without precautionary measures to prevent supply shortages.

“It’s bitter, but it’s almost essential in this situation to reduce gas consumption. We will do everything we can to save gas as much as possible in the summer and fall,” Hebek of the Green Party said in a statement. Translation.

“Gas storage tanks should be full in the winter. That is a priority,” he added.

It comes after a while Threatening warning Russia’s state – backed energy company Gasprom has raised fears that full supplies to the EU could be cut off.

Gazprom said last week that there was a further limited supply via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.