Four sexual assault cases have been reported in the UK against Kevin Spacey

LONDON (AB) – Actor Kevin Spacey is facing four charges against three men, British prosecutors said on Thursday.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey was “charged with trespassing and engaging in unauthorized sexual activity.”

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008 and the alleged incidents in the West England in April 2013. The victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Rosemary Einsley, head of the service’s special crime unit, said the charges followed a review of evidence collected by London Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, a 62-year-old Double Academy Award winner, has been questioned in 2019 over allegations that he was assaulted by several men by British police. The former “House of Cards” star hosted the Old Wick Theater in London between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1995 for “The Usual Suspects” and the Oscar for Leading Actor in 1999 for “American Beauty”.

In the 1980s, when Rob was a teenager, actor Anthony Rob accused the star of attacking him at a party, and in 2017 his glorious career came to an abrupt halt. Spacey denies the allegations.

The UK charges were announced Thursday while Spacey was testifying in a New York City court in a civil case filed by Rob. Spacey did not respond to reporters when he left the courtroom talking on his cell phone.

The new criminal charges were briefly cited by Robbin’s lawyers during the court hearing, and reporters were asked about this during Space’s lawyers’ testimony break. They declined to comment.

Another criminal case brought against Spacey, an indecent assault and battery charge, allegedly involved beating an 18-year-old man at the Nantucket resort, which was dismissed in 2019 by Massachusetts prosecutors.

Thursday’s court session in New York City handled the technical issue of a civil case, whether it was handled better in a federal or state U.S. court. Spacey was called to testify as to where he lived, not about the veracity of the allegations against him.

Spacey testified that his main residence and residence was in Baltimore, where he went for the filming of “House of Cards”. He said he was “mesmerized by its charm and its beauty.” But he also testified about how long he lived in London as art director at Old Wick.

He noted that his beginning was disturbed by a “catastrophic preparation” of Arthur Miller’s last play in 2005, adding that “it is very important to me that I love the British people so that I do not run away.”

But, he said, “I am an American citizen. I came back to America after work.

He said he went to London in February 2020 for a possible film, but his American doctor advised him to stay there because of an epidemic, he stayed there until next September, his visa expired and he flew to Los Angeles. Arbitration action.

He said he had not returned to the UK. From.

___

Associated Press writer Larry Newmister contributed to this report from New York.

___

Adjusts the story to reflect that it is not Spacey, but Robbin’s lawyers, who are facing criminal charges in court.