Flight cancellations: 1,800 cancellations on Tuesday due to weather

(CNN) – More than 1,800 flights were canceled on Tuesday, and several late-night snowstorms continued to batter parts of South and Central America, bringing a second day of traffic problems.

Flight tracking website FlightAware reported more than 1,800 flight cancellations and 3,900 delays in the U.S. as of 6 p.m. as wintry conditions hit an area from Texas to West Virginia.

More than 900 flights on Wednesday were already canceled by Tuesday evening.

Texas has been particularly hard hit.

Three of the state’s airports — Dallas-Fort Worth International (DFW), Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Austin Bergstrom International (AUS) — are facing significant disruptions, according to FlightAware, with Dallas-Fort Worth seeing the majority of cancellations. . As of 5 p.m. ET, nearly 1,000 flights to or from DFW had been canceled.

Nashville International Airport in Tennessee also had significant cancellations, with about 140 flights canceled by 6 p.m.

Southwest, American and regional carriers Envoy Air and SkyWest were among the most affected airlines.

Texas-based Southwest and American Airlines had both canceled 600 flights by Tuesday evening, representing 15% and 19% of schedules, respectively.

On Monday, Southwest experienced a reduction in operations over the holiday, with about 12% of its schedule being canceled. US canceled 6% of its flights. Across all carriers, more than 1,100 flights were canceled on Monday, with more than 6,000 delays.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines released Winter Weather Exemption throughout A dozen airports In Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Kentucky. The exemption applies to affected journeys from January 30 to February 1.

American Airlines exempted Sunday to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) for travel Jan. 29 through Feb. 2.

DFW Airport tweeted Tuesday: “Airport runways, roads, bridges, and pedestrian walkways will be treated for de-icing to ensure safety.”

There is a Winter Storm Warning It will be in effect for most of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, until 6 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, February 2.

Over large parts of Texas, up to three-quarters of an inch of snow is forecast for Thursday morning. A quarter inch of snow is possible across a wide swath of the region, including southern Oklahoma, Arkansas, northwest Mississippi and parts of Tennessee.

“I encourage Arkansans experiencing winter weather to avoid travel if possible and to heed the warnings of local officials,” Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted Monday.

Above: Canceled flight information displayed on screens at Dallas Love Field Airport on Jan. 30. Image via AP.

CNN’s Marnie Hunter, Robert Shackelford, Aya Elamroussi and Dakin Andone contributed reporting.