Fatal Texas Wildfire Forces Evacuations and Destroys 50 Homes

At least one person was killed, 50 homes were destroyed and nearly 500 others evacuated in central Texas after a wildfire burned more than 45,000 acres on Thursday and Friday, according to the authorities.

The wildfire, a set of several blazes collectively called the Eastland Complex fire, began on Thursday evening.

A deputy with the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office died in the blaze while helping others, local authorities said. The deputy’s name was not released.

On Friday evening, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration that would allow the state to better help 11 counties affected by the fire. He said more counties could be added.