Far-right Republicans brace for ‘war’ as debt ceiling talks progress

Republican negotiators from the White House and Congress worked around the clock over the Memorial Day weekend to try to reach a deal to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and avert a financial crisis. speaks

Representative Patrick D., Republican of North Carolina and one of the leading negotiators. McHenry told reporters on Capitol Hill on Saturday that the parties were “hours or days” away from a deal.

“I think we’re all tired,” said Mr. “But that doesn’t mean we’re willing to take on something we think is unacceptable. Our House Republicans expect us to fight for a good deal.”

After talks late Friday night that continued into Saturday morning, Speaker Kevin McCarthy returned to the Capitol from lunch with a box of food for the dozens of reporters camped outside awaiting the news.