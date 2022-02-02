Enormous Winter Storm Sweeps Across US

In Illinois, Gov. JB Pritzker said he had activated about 130 National Guard members to help respond to the storm, which he said could bring as much as 20 inches of snow to the central part of the state and create blizzard and white out conditions on some roadways. “At home, make sure that your household has the essentials: food, water, medicine,” Mr. Pritzker said. “Do not travel or drive if you can avoid doing so.”

Gov. Mike Parson of Missouri declared a state of emergency and noted that more than half of the state was already under a winter storm warning, with parts of central Missouri possibly getting eight to 15 inches of snow. “Severe winter weather is not something we are strangers to,” he said in a statement. “But we must be prepared for the worst.”

In addition to declaring a state of emergency, Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma said more than 500 trucks statewide were ready with 123,000 tons of salt and sand. A winter storm warning will be in effect for eastern parts of Oklahoma as well as west-central Arkansas, from noon on Wednesday through midnight Thursday, according to the Weather Service. Gusty winds and ice accumulations could lead to power outages throughout the area, the warning said.

“Power outages of 24 hours and possibly up to several days should be anticipated across portions of far southeast Oklahoma,” the Weather Service said in a warning.

Other parts of the United States unaccustomed to such wintry weather, like central Texas, were bracing for snow and freezing wind chills.

Some freezing rain and ice accumulation were expected by Wednesday evening in parts of Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas. “We are most concerned about the icing potential which is the worst to drive on and can cause power outages and tree breakage,” said the Weather Service in Fort Worth.