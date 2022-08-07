Elon Musk says the Twitter deal could move forward once user data is confirmed

Elon Musk’s deal to buy Twitter could still go ahead if details about the social media platform’s actual user accounts are confirmed.

Musk wants to know how many are ‘spam bots’ and how many are genuine.

Billionaire CEO of Tesla He agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April but has been trying to back out of the deal since July, accusing Twitter of misleading his board about the true size of its user base and fraud and other issues he said breached the deal.

Twitter sued him last month to close the acquisition and Musk countersued.

Both sides are scheduled to appear in court in Delaware in October.

“If Twitter simply provides a way to sample 100 accounts and confirm they’re real, the deal should go ahead on original terms,” ​​Musk tweeted early Saturday. “However, if their SEC filings turn out to be factually incorrect, it shouldn’t be.”

Musk, who has more than 100 million Twitter followers, was challenged Twitter CEO Barak Agarwal “To a Public Debate About Twitter Bot Percentage.”

Twitter declined to comment Saturday. The company has revealed several times Securities and Exchange Commission Less than 5% of user accounts are estimated to be fake or spam, a disclaimer that it could be higher. Musk also waived his right to due diligence when he signed the April merger agreement.

In reported details of Musk’s countersuit, he accused Twitter of intentionally “miscounting” its user metrics to account for the number of spam accounts “as part of a scheme to mislead investors about the company’s prospects.”

He says relying on mDAU, or monetizable daily active Twitter users, Twitter’s metric for revenue, is misleading to him as well.

In a response filed with the Delaware Chancery Court, Twitter called Musk’s reasoning “a story concocted in an attempt to escape a merger deal that Musk is not attractive.”

