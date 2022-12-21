Elon Musk has announced that he is stepping down as CEO of Twitter

Comment on this story Comment

Elon Musk has said he will step down as CEO on Twitter – once he finds someone else “stupid enough to take the job”. However, Musk plans to keep control of the social media company’s software and server teams, key areas that allow him to control product decisions.

Musk He tweeted his decision On Tuesday night, he asked users if he should step down as company chairman in response to an unscientific and unrepresentative poll launched two days ago. More than 10 million people, or 57.5 percent of respondents, voted for him to step down.

Musk had previously said he would abide by the results of an informal poll he initiated after some of his own associates criticized some of Twitter’s recent policies. The poll is one of a series of public blows to his image since he took the role. This month, when she took the stage at comedian Dave Chappelle’s San Francisco show, she was booed by the crowd.

An entrepreneur, he also leads Tesla and SpaceX. took control social media company in a $44 billion deal in October. Musk As pointed out earlier He doesn’t want to stay at Twitter’s top spot for long.

Musk didn’t directly respond to the poll’s results for more than a day after the poll closed, but he did respond to several tweets that suggested the poll may have been infiltrated by bots or wasn’t a representative sample of what people like. . See also Rosenthal: Inside the trade for Shaun Murphy with the Braves and the catalyst for the three-team deal

His tepid response to Tuesday night’s polls leaves the door open for an undecided first-place finish.

“Accurate assessment!” Musk responded to a tweet saying, “Why would you volunteer to take that thankless job” that upsets people.

Some Tesla investors have urged Musk to step away from the social media company and focus his energy On the electric car company, which is struggling in the stock market. Shares of Tesla fell more than 8 percent during trading on Tuesday.

Musk’s time at the helm of Twitter has been marked by upheaval and occasional chaos. Millionaire Laying off thousands of people of employees, Dissolved an external group It oversees online security and including key suspended accounts One belongs to a former president Donald Trump.

of musk The moves were controversial With many Twitter users and advertisers, it is the company’s main source of revenue. But others cheered His free speech agenda And urged him to stay on as chief executive.

Musk has used Twitter polls to make important decisions several times since taking over the company, including whether to reinstate Trump. He also asked users if the company should issue a “public apology”. For suspended accounts, Many of them started to reappear on the site.

Musk launched another poll Tuesday night, this time asking users whether Congress should approve $1.7 trillion. Agreement to finance Govt.