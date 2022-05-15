Elon Musk claims that the Twitter legal team violated the NDA

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on January 7, 2019 in Shanghai, China. REUTERS / Aly Song

May 14 (Reuters) – Elon Musk took to Twitter Inc. on Saturday (TWTR.N) The legal team accused him of violating the undisclosed agreement by revealing that the sample size of social media site tests on automated users was 100.

“Twitter legal call to report that I violated their NDA by revealing that the bot check sample size is 100!” Musk, CEO of electric car maker Tesla Inc., tweeted (TSLA.O).

Musk tweeted Friday that his $ 44 billion cash deal to take over the company privately had been “suspended” as he waited for data on the rate of its fake accounts. read more

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com Registration

He said his team would test a “random sample of 100 followers” on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question sparked Twitter’s accusation.

When asked by a user Musk, “Explain the process for filtering bot accounts”, he replied: “I chose 100 as the sample size number because Twitter uses <5% to count duplicate / spam / copy."

Musk Tweeted As of early Sunday morning, he had not yet seen “any” analysis showing that less than 5% of social media companies have fake accounts.

“It may be more than 90% of the daily active users,” he later said.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com See also Biden inspects 'unbelievable' hurricane damage in Kentucky, pledges federal aid Registration

Report of Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Rachna Tanrajani in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Asterman, Richard Song and David Evans

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.