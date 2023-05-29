Eight people were rescued after a partial building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa

Search and rescue efforts were called off after a six-story apartment building partially collapsed in Iowa on Monday, officials said.

The Davenport Police Department said its officers and firefighters responded to a report of a collapse at 324 Main Street in Davenport, a city on the Mississippi River in the eastern part of the state, around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Overnight, a dozen people were evacuated from the building and eight people were rescued, Davenport Fire Department Chief Michael Carlston said at a news conference Monday. One person was taken to the hospital, but Chief Carlston did not know the person’s condition. No other injuries were reported.