Edwin Diaz injured his knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.

(CNN) Puerto Rico produced a major upset World Baseball Classic A 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night. But it came at a cost.

While celebrating the win with his teammates, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz injured his right knee and was carried off the field in a wheelchair.

Puerto Rico’s players — including Diaz’s brother, Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis — broke down in tears as the right-hander left the field.

The freak injury could be bad news for the Mets and Puerto Rico.

The Mets Diaz said, and he agreed A five-year, $102 million contract With last year’s team, he “tore a full-thickness patellar tendon” and will undergo surgery Thursday.

“It’s bigger than the game and it comes to a certain point that something very unfortunate happened,” Puerto Rico center fielder Kike Hernandez told reporters after the game.





Diaz celebrates against the Dominican Republic.

“It was one of our brothers and some of us grew up together because we were excited about the game and everything. It’s so easy to put the game aside and just worry about us as human beings.

“It certainly doesn’t feel there [the clubhouse] Like beating the Dominican Republic to advance.”

Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina said he “didn’t know how to act” and “what to say” when he looked up from the dugout to see Díaz on the field after the celebrations.

“When you see a hard-working guy like Edwin on the floor, it’s sad,” Molina told reporters.

Puerto Rico faces Mexico in the quarterfinals in Miami on Friday, with the winner playing Japan next week.