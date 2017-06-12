Congrats RGPF… but…!!!

Recent statistics provided by the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) have once again indicated that Grenada is relatively free of dangerous crimes.

Our island can be considered as one of the safest for not only nationals but visitors alike.

It is heart breaking the news coming out of Trinidad & Tobago about the crime rate especially the amount of murders committed on a daily basis in the Twin-island Republic.

Grenada has only had two murders for the first quarter of 2017 – statistics that will be the envy of many other islands in the Eastern Caribbean.

Unlike many of our neighbours, the majority of the murders committed are not drug-related but can be put down to something that could have been avoided if more care had been taken by the person who did the killing.

This newspaper was able to get statistics from the sister Caribbean Community (CARICOM) state of Belize which showed that there were 39 murders there in the first four months of the year.

And most of the murders were concentrated in one hot-bed area of the country that was deemed to be drug-infested.

The police force in that country put down the killings to a vicious battle between the various drug gangs for control of “turf”.

This theory also applies to neighbouring Trinidad & Tobago as the various drug gangs especially in the Laventille area wage a bloody war for territorial control of the drug trade.

Grenada has no such problem as most of the drugs that manage to reach our shores are not for local consumption but for export to North America and Europe.

This situation should not lure our law enforcement officials into a false sense as those engaged in the illegal drug trade are also on the lookout for “soft spots” in order to ply their trade.

RGPF must remain vigilant as Grenada can be an ideal place for transhipment of drugs given its proximity to well known drug infested countries like Trinidad, Venezuela and St. Vincent & The Grenadines.









While the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) can take comfort from a relatively free environment in terms of dangerous crimes, there are other areas that need urgent attention.

The High Command needs to give serious attention to the response time as it relates to traffic accidents on the island.

The complaints are getting more and more about the snail’s pace at which a police team will arrive on the scene of an accident.

Why will it take the police over an hour to despatch a squad from the Traffic Department on the Carenage to a nearby area like Springs that is only a five-minute drive away?

There appears to be a skeleton staff at the Traffic Department on weekends as most officers seem to be off-duty.

It can be argued with justification and merit that quite a bit of accidents might take place on weekends given the amount of night parties around the place.

The planners within the police force should go back around the table and address this unacceptable situation of long delays in response time by traffic cops to accidents.

The police can be seen in numbers on any given day in the city with book in hand and ready to charge for traffic violations.

The impression is given that the police have a quota of charges to be laid every day in order to bring in revenue for government in the Treasury.

The police need to take steps as a matter of urgency to cut down on the response time to vehicular accidents on the island’s road network.

Every public officer including the police want increased salaries at the expense of the taxpayers of the country but the public also need and demand service for their money.

Finally, THE NEW TODAY wish to express deep condolences for two persons who had associations with the media that passed away in the last two weeks, former Cabinet Secretary, Nadica Mc Intyre and David Blackburn who worked for many years with the Grenada Informer newspaper.

May their souls rest in peace!!!