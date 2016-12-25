The Spirit of Christmas!!!

It’s another year when Jesus Christ takes centre stage around the globe.

Many scholars and non-believers have given different versions of the life and teachings of Jesus – the one who Catholics around the world refer to as the only Son of God that was sent to save Mankind.

The scholars have consistently used the loose term “historical Jesus” in their vain attempts to reconstruct the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth – the Christ Child.

The True Believers know that Jesus Christ existed back then and exist today and will come again at the right time.

This contrast sharply with those who agree that Jesus existed but continue to debate and differ among themselves on the beliefs and teachings of Jesus and some of accuracy of the biblical accounts of the Special One.

However, there appears to be no argument between them about two historical facts – Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist and was crucified by the order of Pontius Pilate.

As Christians, we know as a fact that there is a God who loves us, and Christmas reminds us of the fact that He gave us the ultimate gift by sending His only son, Jesus, and that we celebrate his birth at this special time of year.

In today’s world, we have digressed a great deal from the true meaning of Christmas and the significance of the Christ Child as the tendency is to use the season to get rich and to concentrate on only making big bucks.

For others, the Christmas holiday period is used to forget the hassle of the past eleven months and to see December as that time of the year to put down for the time being the stresses of family life including personal relationships, as well as our health and financial struggles.

It is the latter that is probably occupying most Grenadians as their dollar has become less and less in recent years due to the tax measures of the Structural Adjustment Programme of the current administration.

There are many persons in our midst who go home with a deficit after receiving their salaries at the end of the month.

The Churches on the island have been playing a crucial and significant role in helping some people to find a little comfort in their lives.

The plea from THE NEW TODAY is that the State as a direct policy should remove all taxes at the Port of Entry on all poor relief items brought in the country by the churches to fill a void that our governments cannot and have not been able to do successfully in the past.

This newspaper is fully cognisant of the fact that the Catholic Church will often time donate these items to other churches to give to their less fortunate members, and several government institutions including the Richmond Hill prison.

Yes, we agree with the slogan that Structural Adjustment should be for everybody but we disagree with the notion that the Churches should be made to pay duties to government on relief items to the poor, vulnerable and distressed people in Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique.

If the correct structures are put in place, no church can take advantage of the system for the personal benefits of a few Pastors and Church leaders.

Christmas is a reminder to the believers that God really cares about us and loves us just as he loves his only Son.

Let us this Christmas, continue to see and accept Jesus as our saviour and our Messiah whose mission is to always save and guide us.

As Christians, we have to see the family as the greatest asset a person could have in his/her life.

Let us share with each other all the joys and blessings that we have since this is a gift to us from God Almighty.

A businessman can amass as much wealth as he possible can on earth but when the Lord calls him home he cannot take any of those things with him – he is going as naked as he came into this world.

Our plea to all Grenadians is to look back and count the blessings that were given to you no matter how small or big since it is a blessing from the One Above who is always in control.

THE NEW TODAY reminds the nation to let their lives be governed this season and beyond by the following:

God loves us!

He sacrificed His Son so that we will be saved.

Be thankful, God is good and alive!

This is the season to realize our sins and ask for God’s forgiveness.

You will feel His glory once you do!

Share your blessings, show people that you care. Give a helping hand, give a hug.

God will reward you for that.

It is Jesus Christ’s birthday once again.

To remind us that God is always with us,

So Let us celebrate the Christmas with hope in our heart

Have a blessed Christmas!