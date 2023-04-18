Draymond Green ejected as Kings take 2-0 series lead over Warriors: More discipline to come?

By Sam Amick, Marcus Thompson II and Hunter Patterson

The Warriors are 0-2 in a playoff series for the first time since 2007 after Monday’s 114-106 loss to the Kings in Sacramento. Here’s what you need to know:

An already tense Golden 1 center erupted midway through the fourth quarter after Golden State forward Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and stepped on Kings forward Domantas Sabonis. Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg first.

Initial X-rays on Sabonis’ ribs and lungs were negative, according to a team source. He will be further examined on Tuesday.

Warriors star Stephen Curry led all scorers with 28 points and moved into 18th place in NBA playoff scoring. He shot 9-for-21 from the field Monday, including 3-for-13 from deep.

Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 24 points apiece. Malik Monk poured in 18 points off the bench.

Will the Greens get more disciplined?

Green had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting in 31 minutes before being ejected. As the play was reviewed by the referees, the animated green angered the Sacramento crowd. The incident starts a fatal point counter for Green, giving him two points, and if he reaches four points he will be suspended for one game.

With the Warriors in a serious hole here, we’ll wait to see if any additional penalties come Green’s way for Sabonis’ foot stomp. Coincidentally, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in attendance.

The head of all disciplinary operations in the NBA today is former Kings executive and Pistons legend Joe Dumars, who is the league’s executive vice president, president of basketball operations. If I had to handicap it, I’d be surprised if Draymond was suspended. But I was surprised before. — Amic

What else went wrong with the Warriors?

The Warriors’ offense is bottled up by a group not known for defense. Golden State, through two games, is now 29-of-90 from behind. The Kings play diligently on the perimeter — throwing two bodies on Curry, or running a box and one on him — and forcing others to create offense. Kings physique and aggressiveness worked wonders.

The Warriors got the win inside, but they couldn’t keep the Kings’ offense going without making threes. Curry was 3-for-13 against Sacramento’s attention.

The Warriors have struggled on the road all season, especially in crunch time. Now their remaining chance in this series is to dominate at home. Chase Center has been their saving grace this season. — Thomson

What a job for Sacramento

The importance of Davion Mitchell cannot be overstated. Although he totaled 14 points and three assists, his biggest impact was made defensively. Yes, Curry scored 28 points, but he also shot 3-of-13 from 3 and turned the ball over five times. Mitchell played a big role in making life difficult for Curry and the rest of the Warriors in his 28 minutes Monday night.

Fox praised Mitchell’s defensive effort in practice, saying after the Game 2 win that “he’s made me better since he’s been here.” — Patterson

What are they saying?

Green said he was told he was kicked out because he hit Sabonis hard.

“My leg got caught. Second time in two nights. … My foot has to land somewhere,” Green said.

Kings coach Mike Brown said the incident “definitely” deserved a flagrant 2 for Green. “It will be interesting to see what the NBA does when they review it,” he added.

The Warriors had 22 turnovers and 26 turnovers. They were outscored 12-5 in the final 2:54 of the game.

