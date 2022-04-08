Dr. Oz’s Senate Bid Reveals His Wealth

Television made Dr. Oz rich, but now we have a better idea just how rich.

The celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, whose TV career was given liftoff by Oprah Winfrey and who left it behind to run for the Senate in Pennsylvania, has a personal fortune of $ 76 million to $ 300 million, he disclosed Wednesday night in a government filing.

The assets, which Oz owns solely or jointly with his wife, include a large private investment in the iconic Pennsylvania gas and convenience chain Wawa, as well as far-flung properties in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Florida and Turkey, from which his parents emigrated before he was born.

Last year, Oz bought a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Fla., Whose cows are worth up to $ 500,000. A home he owns in Palm Beach, Fla. is valued between $ 5 million and $ 25 million. Precise figures cannot be determined because the financial disclosure, required under federal law, asks for asset values ​​in a broad range.

But this much is clear: If elected, Oz would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate. Building on his celebrity, he has used his fortune to propel himself toward the top of the Republican field in one of the country’s most expensive primary races. He put in $ 5.3 million of his own money last year, and he may well report adding more in a new campaign filing later this month.