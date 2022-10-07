Dow falls 600 points as rates pop in September jobs report

Stocks fell on Friday as traders assessed the September jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continued to decline and prompted an increase in interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 603 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 lost 2.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.6%.

Friday’s job numbers showed The US economy added 263,000 jobs in September, just below the Dow Jones estimate of 275,000. However, the unemployment rate was 3.5%, up from 3.7% in the previous month, a sign that the jobs picture continues to strengthen despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to slow the economy with rate hikes to curb inflation.

“Despite the data coming in as expected, markets are jittery because of what the fall in the unemployment rate means for the central bank,” said Peter Bookvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial. “Combined with the low level of initial jobless claims, the pace of firings will remain calm, and this certainly has the Fed all excited about continuing to raise its occupancy rate.”