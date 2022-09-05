‘Don’t Worry Darling’ arrives at Venice Film Festival





Olivia Wilde’s new film “Don’t worry dear” took center stage at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

During a press conference for the upcoming thriller, Wilde, who directs and plays a supporting role in the film, was asked about the project’s star Florence Pugh. Buck missed the press conference due to filming “Toon: Part Two,” but will attend the premiere screening of “Don’t Worry Darling” at Monday night’s ceremony.

“Florence is a force,” Wilde said. “We’re so grateful that she was able to make it tonight even though ‘Dune’ was in production. As a director I know how disruptive it can be to lose an actor for even one day, so I’m very grateful to Denis Villeneuve (director of ‘Dune: Part Two’) for helping us out. ) is so grateful and so glad we get to celebrate her work tonight.

Wild added, “I can’t tell you how honored I am to have her as our leader. He looks amazing in the film. ”

The director was told that he and Buck had a falling out.

“With all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds on itself,” Wilde said. “I don’t feel the need to contribute. I think it’s nutritious enough.

The moderator of the press conference diverted the conversation when a reporter asked Wilde a question about actor Shia LaBeouf, who was originally slated to star opposite B in a role that went to singer and actor Harry Styles. got the answer”

LaBeof recently backtracked on reports that he had been let go from the project. According to a report, he left the film because he felt that the actors were not given enough time to rehearse. Variety.

“Don’t Worry Darling” also stars Gemma Chan and Chris Pine.

clothes, He is currently on a world tour, was asked about his future plans to appear on screen. The singer said he was taking his life “day by day” “as it is”.

“Making music is a very personal thing and there are aspects of performance that you draw from experience, but a lot of it is pretending to play someone else,” Styles said. “This is the most fun for me.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” is distributed by CNN parent Warner Bros. Pictures. The film premiered Monday night in Venice and opens in theaters on September 23.