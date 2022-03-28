Top News

Don’t miss! Planet-moon conjunction time Monday morning

March 28, 2022
Conjunction time! This is the Northern Hemisphere view. The Southern Hemisphere view, below, is even better. The moon, brilliant Venus, and fainter Mars and Saturn all bunch together in a conjunction within an 8-degree circle on March 27 and 28, 2022. Chart via John Jardine Goss.

Morning of March 28: Wow

In the early morning sky, the a waning crescent moon has been near three planets, and now a series of conjunctions is about to happen. Watch for these worlds Monday morning, March 28, 2022, when they and the moon will fit within an 8-degree circle on the sky’s dome.

Mars is 4 degrees north of the moon at 3 UTC on March 28
Venus is 7 degrees north of the moon at 10 UTC on March 28.
Saturn is 4 degrees north of the moon at 12 UTC on March 28.
Venus is 2 degrees north of Saturn at 13 UTC on March 29.

The view on March 28 is a real stunner. And if you get a great pic, submit it to us!

Look here for photos of the March 2022 moon and planets

Note to telescope users: A faint comet, 22P / Kopffis also near the planets on March 27 and 28. But, at 11th magnitudeand with dawn rising, you’ll need your telescope to catch it, plus dark skies, and experience with seeing faint objects.

The view from the Southern Hemisphere

Btw, the view is even better from the Southern Hemisphere, as the path of the ecliptic rises at a steeper angle from the horizon. Not only will you see Venus, Mars and Saturn close to the moon, you may even spot Jupiter before sunrise.

Venus, Mars and Saturn at top, Jupiter near horizon, moon at the right, steep green line of ecliptic.
Morning sky on March 28 for skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere. Lucky you! The ecliptic – or path of the sun, moon and planets in our sky – makes a steep angle with the dawn horizon on autumn mornings; Therefore, the action takes place for you directly above the sunrise, rather than to one side as for people in the Northern Hemisphere. Chart via John Jardine Goss.

Bottom line: See the morning planets – Venus, Mars and Saturn – in conjunction, plus the moon which joins the view on March 27 and 28, 2022. In the Southern Hemisphere, you might see Jupiter as well.

Read: EarthSky’s night sky guide for March-April 2022

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

