Don’t miss! Planet-moon conjunction time Monday morning

Morning of March 28: Wow

In the early morning sky, the a waning crescent moon has been near three planets, and now a series of conjunctions is about to happen. Watch for these worlds Monday morning, March 28, 2022, when they and the moon will fit within an 8-degree circle on the sky’s dome.

Mars is 4 degrees north of the moon at 3 UTC on March 28

Venus is 7 degrees north of the moon at 10 UTC on March 28.

Saturn is 4 degrees north of the moon at 12 UTC on March 28.

Venus is 2 degrees north of Saturn at 13 UTC on March 29.

The view on March 28 is a real stunner. And if you get a great pic, submit it to us!

Note to telescope users: A faint comet, 22P / Kopffis also near the planets on March 27 and 28. But, at 11th magnitudeand with dawn rising, you’ll need your telescope to catch it, plus dark skies, and experience with seeing faint objects.

The view from the Southern Hemisphere

Btw, the view is even better from the Southern Hemisphere, as the path of the ecliptic rises at a steeper angle from the horizon. Not only will you see Venus, Mars and Saturn close to the moon, you may even spot Jupiter before sunrise.

Bottom line: See the morning planets – Venus, Mars and Saturn – in conjunction, plus the moon which joins the view on March 27 and 28, 2022. In the Southern Hemisphere, you might see Jupiter as well.

