Disney sued DeSantis over control of its Florida resort

“In the United States, the government cannot punish you for speaking your mind,” Disney said in its complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida. Disney has criticized the Parents’ Rights in Education Act, which opponents have labeled “don’t tell gay” and bans classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity for students through third grade. The DeSantis administration recently Expanded the ban Up to class 12th.

Mr. DeSantis charged. The campaign, he said, “now threatens Disney’s business operations, harms its economic future in the region and violates its constitutional rights.”

Mr. Taryn Fenske, a spokesman for DeSantis, said the case was “another unfortunate example of their belief in undermining the will of Florida voters and acting outside the bounds of the law.” He added, “We know of no legal right that requires a corporation to run its own government or maintain special privileges that other businesses in the state do not have.”

A short time ago, it would have been unthinkable for Disney and Florida to be such bitter enemies. Since 1967, when the state’s Republican leaders gave Disney the right to the self-governing property as an incentive to build a theme park, the company and Florida governors have gotten along, for the most part, amicably. Disney has always made huge political contributions. But its real influence came in the form of jobs and economic impact: Disney World is the nation’s largest single-site employer — about 75,000 employees work there — and attracts 50 million guests annually, boosting Florida’s all-important tourism economy.

Disney paid a total of $1.2 billion in state and local taxes in 2022, according to company disclosures. The company recently said it has earmarked $17 billion for expansion spending at the resort over the next decade, which will create an additional 13,000 jobs at the company.