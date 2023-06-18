In black boots, jeans and an untucked shirt — the fundraiser’s dress code was noted as “ranch casual” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday pitched Republican voters in Nevada to former President Donald J. Tried to stay loyal to Trump. Because winning an election is beyond its lifetime.

He presided over a conservative jamboree in the swing state, where Mr. Trump’s loyalty runs even deeper, Mr. DeSantis Neve did not name his rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination during a speech in Gardnerville.

But the Florida governor has sought to create a not-so-subtle distinction between himself and the former president, a one-time ally who was more front-runner in the Republican Party. He described last year’s by-election as another disappointment in a string of defeats for the party, while he won re-election last November by more than 1.2 million votes.

“We have created a culture of defeat in this party,” Mr. DeSantis said, “You’re not going to get a mulligan in the 2024 election.”