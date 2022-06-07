‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and ‘Tina’ complete their Broadway runs

“Dear Evan Hansen” and “Tina,” two Broadway musical instruments that sold strongly before the corona virus outbreak, but never recovered following the long theatrical closure, both announced on Tuesday that they will be closing later this summer.

“Dear Evan Hanson,” a musical about a terrible teenager who tells a terrible lie, will end its run on Broadway on September 18, five years later. Won the Tony Award for Best New Music.

The show was a huge success and was a huge success, but it suffered a double blow from the corona virus infection and poorly received movie adaptation, and has been soft at the box office in recent months.