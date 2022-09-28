Deadpool 3 release date confirmed, Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine

Deadpool 3 has been officially announced, and as part of the news, it’s been confirmed that Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine.

The news was announced via a very goofy Twitter video from Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds, where he teased the antihero’s first appearance in the MCU. Hugh Jackman appears in the background of the video and says “yeah, sure, why not” to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. ‘I Will Always Love Hugh’ plays in the background.

The clip ends with Wolverine-style claws slashing a Roman ‘III’ through the Deadpool logo with a September 6, 2024 release date.

It’s hard to keep my mouth shut about this. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEuSeptember 27, 2022 See more

While today marks the first official announcement of Deadpool 3, the project has been teased for quite some time. Marvel boss Kevin Feige said earlier this year He wants to elevate it “the way we elevated it with Civil War and Infinity War and Ragnarok.” A year ago, Feige promised the film would be R-ratedtoo.

Deadpool 3 will mark the first appearance of its titular antihero, or Wolverine, as part of the ongoing MCU. Many MCU projects have been teasing mutants in general and X-Men in particular since their inception Marvel Phase 4And Patrick Stewart also appeared as a version of Professor X Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

