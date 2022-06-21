Dave Chappell’s name removed from high school theater amid controversy – deadline

The theater building at the Duke Ellington School of Arts in Washington DC was officially named tonight at a ceremony named after one of the school’s most famous graduates: Dave Chappell.

The school was named in consideration of Chappell’s support, especially since he and his friends were the group that raised the most money for the building.

Chappell was the center of controversy after his comments Netflix Special Last year Perceived as transphobic. When he went to Duke Ellington Art School in November, he was even confronted by students there.

OK, According to Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin and Other reportsAt tonight’s ceremony, the comedian announced that he was not going to put his name in the theater. Instead he decided that art should be called a theater for freedom and expression.

He then talked about how his work was classified and analyzed.

“I saw in the newspaper that a man dressed as a woman threw a bag at the Mona Lisa and tried to tear it apart. It made me laugh and I thought, ‘Like this Close. ‘ “

Chappell said Close Was unfairly portrayed in the press.

“You can’t report on an artist’s work and remove the subtleties of art,” he argued.

The comedian is compared to reporting the news that a big rabbit was shot in the face by a man, but not telling them the job described is the Bucks Bunny cartoon.

“When you say I can not say something, it is very urgent for me to say it. This has nothing to do with what you say I can not say. It has to do with my freedom of artistic expression.

