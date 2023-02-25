Daniel Snyder won’t sell Commanders, says new report

From the moment Commanders owner Daniel Snyder announced he was exploring the possibility of selling the team, some wondered if it was a ruse, a trick, an attempt to buy time. To take the heat out of a hot kitchen.

People who thought they might be up to something.

Just one day later The Washington Post Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to explore a potential bid for the group. New York Post Snyder published an item saying he might not sell the team.

That’s not the title. But this is an ambiguous conclusion New report He said the top bids to buy the team fell “well short” of the $6 billion cutoff and that Bezos was “benched” by Snyder to keep the team out of the bidding.

The content of the article eventually concludes with the thought, noting that Snyder may decide to keep the team because he didn't get the opportunity he wanted.




