Daniel Snyder won’t sell Commanders, says new report

From the moment Commanders owner Daniel Snyder announced he was exploring the possibility of selling the team, some wondered if it was a ruse, a trick, an attempt to buy time. To take the heat out of a hot kitchen.
People who thought they might be up to something.
Just one day later The Washington Post Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has hired an investment firm to explore a potential bid for the group. New York Post Snyder published an item saying he might not sell the team.
That’s not the title. But this is an ambiguous conclusion New report He said the top bids to buy the team fell “well short” of the $6 billion cutoff and that Bezos was “benched” by Snyder to keep the team out of the bidding.
The content of the article eventually concludes with the thought, noting that Snyder may decide to keep the team because he didn’t get the opportunity he wanted.
“He’s an ass, and he might not want to give it up,” said an unnamed source who was “watching the sale closely.” New York Post.
Reports of a bid for the team are all over the place. In December, Forbes reported that Snyder had received multiple bids “well north” of $7 billion. The The Washington Post Initial reports of interest later announced that the highest bid came in at $6.3 billion. Now, the New York Post It says the figure has dropped “very low” to $6 billion.
If Bezos gave Snyder what he wanted, why wouldn’t Snyder want Bezos in the bidding?
What Snyder wants is an excuse not to sell. What he then instigates is a potential fight with his business partners over whether he should be kicked out. Snyder may be ready to welcome that fight.
Caught in the middle of it all is a longtime fan base that wants Snyder out. Maybe it’s time they made their voices heard louder to make sure Snyder didn’t do what he did. New York Post The item suggests that he might.
Maybe it’s time for the league to tell Mary Jo White to finish her investigation into Snyder and the team, which seems to have been put in mothballs since Snyder said he planned to sell the team.