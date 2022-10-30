Cowboys vs. Bears score: live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 8 game

Dak Prescott looked almost completely back in the first half of his second start since returning from a broken thumb, completing 16-of-20 passes for 180 yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception. Prescott also had a seven-yard rushing score on the game’s opening possession. All of his production and Tony Pollard’s contributions in the absence of Ezekiel Elliott with a knee injury have the Cowboys leading the Bears 28-17 at the half.

The Cowboys scored a touchdown on their first four drives of a game for the first time since Week 16 of the 2014 season. Pollard, the Cowboys’ fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis, was outstanding in his fourth career start of the week, totaling 67 scrimmage yards on eight touches, including an 18-yard rushing touchdown, to put Dallas up 21-7. Early in the second quarter.

After the Bears got their first possession, Fields used his speed to put Chicago on the board. He ran four times for 32 yards, including a three-yard touchdown on a quarterback draw that put the Bears on the scoreboard on their ensuing possession. Fields caught an interception with a rough-the-passer penalty on Dallas defensive end Chauncey Colston and an interception he threw to the Cowboys cornerback. The next play was a 17-yard touchdown to wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the former New England Patriots first scorer in the first round with the Bears.

Fields finished the half with 46 yards passing, 42 yards rushing for a touchdown and another score.

Can Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense keep pace with Dak Prescott and the Cowboys? Or can cowboys bury bears? To find out, check out our live blog throughout the game for live updates, highlights and analysis.