Corman will step down within a year

Morgan Stanley Chairman James Gorman plans to step down as CEO within a year, setting off a succession battle over one of Wall Street’s most dominant firms on Friday.

The bank’s board has narrowed its CEO search to three “very strong” internal candidates, Corman told shareholders at the New York-based firm’s annual meeting.

Gorman, 64, will assume the role of acting chairman “for a period of time” after stepping down as CEO, he said.

“The specific timing of the CEO transition has not been determined, but it is the board’s and my expectation that it will occur at some point in the next 12 months,” Gorman said.

“That is the current expectation in the absence of a major change in the environment,” he added.

Since taking over 2010, Corman has pulled off one of the most successful turnarounds on Wall Street. Through shrewd acquisitions, Morgan Stanley nearly turned around during the 2008 financial crisis to become a widely respected wealth management juggernaut.

The company’s investors have rewarded it with one of the best valuations among its big bank peers. This is because shareholders favor stable revenue streams from wealth and asset management in highly volatile trading and advisory activities.