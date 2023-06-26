Congestion pricing program in New York City lifts final federal ban

Congestion pricing in New York City has cleared its final federal hurdle, officials said Monday, confirming that the nation’s first program of its kind aimed at reducing traffic and pollution in Manhattan and funding mass transit will begin next year.

The plan would charge drivers to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street, one of the busiest and most traffic-congested business districts in the world.

Final approval was given by the Federal Highway Administration, a spokeswoman said Monday, and a local committee appointed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority can now decide the final toll rates, including any discounts, exemptions and other allowances.

The MTA, which operates the city’s subways and buses and the metropolitan area’s commuter rail lines and oversees the fare program, has yet to set fare levels. But a report released in August showed that a plan under review would be charged $23 for a rush-hour trip to Midtown and $17 during off-peak hours.