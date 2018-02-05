Is the OAS putting its credibility in doubt?

LOCAL NEWS
Statement from Clyde Martin Harvey, Bishop of St. George’s-in-Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique on the March 13, 2018 general election
To all the Catholic Faithful in the diocese of St. George’s-in-Grenada and to all citizens of goodwill Beloved in Christ, Grenada stands on the verge of another general election.
Once more the people of God in Grenada have the opportunity to choose who will lead them politically and economically.
We can all be grateful to God that we live in a participatory democracy which allows all citizens 18 years and over to exercise their franchise. This is our right in a democracy which places on us an awesome responsibility to use our vote in the best interest of the nation.
In small countries like ours every vote counts and a seat may well be lost by a single vote. In many countries, including developed ones, the process is corrupted by fraud, bribery and deception. Elections can be bought by those who would control countries and governments in their own self-interest. Grenada can still boast of free and fair elections.
As your Bishop, I strongly urge you to participate in the process by listening to the debates in the media, at political meetings and in friendly encounters with friends who may be of a different political persuasion.
As Catholic Christians, we respond to the call of the Lord to work to bring about the reign of God in our land. It is our response to God in Christ which challenges us to build in community, village, town and nation a world in which respect, dignity, equality, justice and peace are the pillars of our social life.
We thank God for all those who offer themselves as candidates, to be servants of the people and nation and are clearly committed to these Gospel values.
The Catholic Church takes no side in this election. Grenada’s history has created an electorate which values its democracy and is committed to protecting their rights and values.
The history of the Catholic Church teaches us that Church leaders should not directly involve themselves in partisan politics by seeking to be candidates for political parties or by urging church members to vote for any particular party.
The Church, both leaders and members, must always respect the political choices of every citizen. I have therefore instructed the clergy that they are not to preach in favour of or against any particular party, whether in church or at political meetings.
Clergy are not to appear on political platforms to lead prayers for candidates or parties. Other churches may act differently. We act in the wisdom of a 2,000 year experience which other churches may not yet have. When we enter the House of the Lord, especially for Eucharist, we ought to be united around the Table of the Lord, regardless of our political affiliation.
Lay Catholics are free to support openly whomsoever they wish and may invoke the blessing of God on political occasions. The Church leaves them free to make their own political choices, trusting that they will do so in accordance with God’s will after prayerful reflection on the issues.
I cannot urge you strongly enough to do your best to keep the level of political discourse high over these days. No Catholic, candidate or ordinary citizen, should descend into the gutter of character assassination. We now clearly see that as a form of murder, and against the Fifth Commandment.
In our quest for office, hopefully a genuine desire to serve, we sometimes lose our moral and spiritual moorings. We cannot put our words back into our mouths. Apologies and excuses do not heal these wounds. We still have to live together beyond this election.
When I first saw the new Parliament Building rising on the Hill, it reminded me of the Acropolis of Athens, the birthplace of Western democracy. I dared to hope and pray that Grenada could become the Athens of the Caribbean where the political discourse may be known for its quality and that full mature citizen participation may be always assured.
“Remembering the mercies of God, let the renewing of your minds transform you, so that (in this election and beyond) you may discern what is the will of God (for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique) what is good and acceptable and mature.(cf. Romans 12:1-2).
God bless our tri-island nation now and always. Amen.
Is the OAS putting its credibility in doubt?
Not for the first time, the Organisation of American States (OAS) is in danger of reinforcing the widely-held view that it ignores its own declared values and principles.
This time, the danger is posed by the way that the Organisation is handling developments in Honduras that threaten democracy and fly in the face of the Inter-American Democratic Charter.
It was in defense of these matters that, throughout 2017, the OAS Secretary-General, Luis Almagro, and several states of the Organisation berated the elected government of Venezuela, leading to that country’s decision to withdraw as a member in April 2019.
As 2017 was coming to an end, Almagro appeared to demonstrate consistency in his position that he would condemn any member state that flouted the Democratic Charter as he judged it. In this case, it was the November 25 Presidential elections in Honduras.
The OAS Electoral Mission, which observed the Honduras election, declared that it had “observed a low-quality election and therefore cannot assert that its doubts about it have been clarified”.
On December 17, Almagro informed the OAS member states and the public that: “The only possible way for the victor to be the people of Honduras is a new call for general elections, within the framework of the strictest respect for the rule of law”.
Despite the findings of the Electoral Commission and the Secretary-General’s typical and unequivocal pronouncement, a handful of member states of the OAS announced their bilateral acceptance of the Honduran election. Up to then, this did not appear to deter Almagro.
On January 5, he wrote to the Permanent Council of the OAS, asking for a meeting at which the Mission’s report would be submitted for “consideration and subsequent adoption, given the importance of the matter”.
Unlike what occurred with Venezuela, bigger and more influential member states of the Organisation seemed to want no meeting of the Permanent Council to discuss the elections in Honduras until after the installation of Juan Orlando Hernandez for another term on January 27. So, no meeting was called.
The Secretary-General himself appears to have retracted the strong position that he declared on December 17. On January 22, he issued a new statement, announcing his “firm intention to work in the future with the elected authorities of Honduras”.
It seems, therefore, that Almagro has either been encouraged to reverse his position or he has found new evidence that dispels the finding of the OAS mission and his own previous remarks. If it is the former, the Secretary-General has called his own credibility into question. Should it be the latter, he needs to produce the new evidence of a fair election.
It is as well to recap the findings of the OAS Mission which said that the November 26 elections were lacking in transparency, fraught with irregularities and inexplicable delays by a less than impartial Supreme Electoral Tribunal.
The 32-page report points to fraud that makes the closeness of the election result too troubling to accept. The ruling National Party’s candidate and incumbent President, Juan Orlando Hernandez, is said to have secured 42.95% of the vote, while the Alliance Party’s candidate Salvador Nasralla is reported to have received 41.2%.
A mere 1.75% separated the two candidates amid a host of troubling incidents, including: Voter intimidation; witnessed vote buying; ballot boxes arriving open and tally sheets missing; 4.7% of the special voting slips being regarded as valid even though the voting stub had not been removed from the slips.
The OAS mission concluded: “The fact that those vote slips were counted is highly relevant given the narrow margin of difference between the two candidates”.
Of special significance to the Mission’s concerns was the unexplained shut-down of the computerised Integrated Electoral Vote Counting and Dissemination System (SIEDE) for several hours.
Before the shut-down, the Alliance Party candidate was leading in the count. After the shut-down, there was a curious surge in the average vote across the country from 68% to 73%. This surge coincided with an increase in the average support for Hernandez and the National Party from 44% to 56% and a decline for Nasralla and the Alliance from 32% to 16%.
The Mission stated unequivocally: “Such a development is atypical and statistically improbable”.
Three other events raise grave questions about the Honduran election and respect for democracy. First, before the election was held, the Economist magazine published a story in which it said that it had evidence that Hernandez and the National Party were planning to rig the election.
It produced recordings of training being given to government employees who were manning voting tables.
They were trained, amongst other things, to buy the scrutineering credentials of smaller political parties and “to delay the inclusion of tally sheets favouring the opposition in the preliminary vote count”. Both things eventually occurred.
Second, the OAS mission requested an independent, expert analysis of the dramatic vote swing from a 5% lead by Nasralla, reported by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal after 57% of the votes had been counted in the first two-thirds of the vote count, and a wondrous victory by Hernandez arising after the final third of the votes was counted.
The analysis by Dr Irfan Nooruddin, Professor at Georgetown University in Washington DC, concluded without equivocation: “I would reject the proposition that the National Party won the election legitimately”.
Third, US Senator Patrick Leahy, the most senior member of the US Senate, on December 5th, made a statement for the Congressional Record in which he concluded that: “It is apparent that establishing the credibility of the electoral process and the integrity of Honduras’ democracy requires either recounting the contested ballots from each of the 5,300 polling places in the presence of representatives of the political parties, representatives of civil society and international observers; or holding a new election”.
On December 19, Eliot Engel of the US House Committee on Foreign Relations also called for “a new presidential election in 2018”.
Honduras will be a cauldron of civil unrest and violence if the considerable doubt about the legitimacy of the November 26elections is not dispelled. Already, twenty-two persons have been killed; and the killing of 13 of them has been attributed to the security forces of the country.
By delaying discussion of the elections that its own Mission said it could not confirm, the OAS has delayed confronting a time-bomb that will undoubtedly explode in the weeks to come.
(Sir Ronald Sanders is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also a Senior Fellow at the Institute of Commonwealth Studies at the University of London and Massey College in the University of Toronto. The views expressed are his own)
