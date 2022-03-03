CIA Black Sites Are State Secrets, the Supreme Court Rules

WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court on Thursday shut down efforts by a detainee Guantanamo Bay to obtain information from two former CIA contractors involved in torturing him, ruling that the inquiry would impermissibly expose state secrets.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer, writing for a badly fractured court, said the main question was whether the information sought by the detainee, known as Abu Zubaydah, would confirm the location of a CIA black site, which is widely known to have been in Poland .

The justices split 6 to 3 on the question of whether the case could proceed. In dissent, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, joined by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, said the government sought to avoid “further embarrassment for past misdeeds.”

“The facts are hard to face,” he wrote. “We already know that our government treated Zubaydah brutally – more than 80 waterboarding sessions, hundreds of hours of live burial and what it calls ‘rectal rehydration.’ Further evidence along the same lines may lie in the government vaults. But as embarrassing as these facts may be, there is no state secret here. ”