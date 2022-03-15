China’s Covid Lockdowns Set to Further Disrupt Global Supply Chains

BEIJING – Trucks are being delayed by the testing of drivers. Container rates are rising as ships wait for many hours at ports. Products are piling up in warehouses.

As Chinese officials scramble to contain the country’s worst outbreak of Covid-19 since early 2020, they are imposing lockdowns and restrictions that are adding chaos to global supply chains. The measures in China, home to about one-third of global manufacturing, are disrupting the production of finished goods like Toyota and Volkswagen cars and Apple’s iPhones, as well as components such as circuit boards and computer cables.

Cases rose on Tuesday to more than 5,000 new infections nationwide. That tally is small compared to many other large countries’. But China has taken a zero tolerance approach to outbreaks that calls for stringent lockdowns as well as mass testing and quarantine in government facilities. Because several of the country’s largest industrial cities are now fighting outbreaks, such measures are taking a toll on the factory and transportation networks that are the backbone of China’s manufacturing – and the global economy.

After surging last week, oil prices slid about 5 percent at the start of trading on Monday, in part on fears of an economic slowdown in China. And the global economic harm already caused by China’s rise in cases – and the government’s tough response – could get worse.