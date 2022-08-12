Cathy Hilton mischaracterized Lizzo as ‘precious’ and caused a backlash

Kathy Hilton from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” blames poor eyesight for mistaking singer Lizzo for the titular role in the 2009 film “Precious.”

In light of the criticism he faced for the mistake, Hilton wrote in the comments section @QueensofBravo Instagram account: “The screen was far away and my vision was terrible. If you recall, I couldn’t make out who was Justin Timberlake or Melissa Etheridge.”

Lizo doesn’t seem fazed by Hilton’s mistake in posting vacation photos on Thursday, or the backlash that followed. Twitter with the caption“Meanwhile…”

Kathy Hilton in “The Real Housewives Beverly Hills” has been called fatphobic and racist on the Internet The singer thinks Lizo is wrong For the titular role in the 2009 film “Precious”. During an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday, he asked, “Does Kathy know them?” Hilton was tasked with guessing the identity of a celebrity shown on screen in the game.

Hilton, 63, guessed wrong several times and failed to make an accurate identification Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Or Justin Timberlake. However, awkwardness ensued when Cohen took a photo of Grammy Award winner Lizzo. “I feel like I do… Precious?” Hilton guessed. The response sent Cohen and Hilton’s “Housewives” co-star Krystal Kung Minkoff laughing, who were guests on Wednesday’s show.

Hilton may be wrong Lizo, 34, in the 2009 Oscar-winning drama “Precious” for the titular role portrayed by Gabourey Sidibe. However, he may have mistaken the singer for 32-year-old model Precious Lee. Minkoff, 39, tried to make up for the mistake, telling Hilton, “She’s precious, Lizo is precious.”

“That’s what I call her,” Hilton added. “Her nickname is precious to me.”

Lizzo fans quickly responded on Twitter, criticizing Hilton for comparing Lizzo to another plus-size black public figure. Among them is E! Host Nina Parker wrote on Twitter: “Black women don’t fall for your jokes.”

Internet personality Cullen Allen also tweeted: “When the movie ‘Precious’ came out,​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​a matter of fact comes out, a lot of people use the character’s name as a nasty label to fuel their fatphobia and bully. So no, I don’t think it’s funny. Lizzo, minding her own business, live He had to see himself as precious in front of millions on TV.”

Another tweeted: “To me this is fatphobia and racism. Because she and Gabby don’t look alike, but calling her precious is a real person and not a character. Lizo needs to get all this out.”

Some came to Hilton’s defense, calling his mistake an honest mistake. “Everyone should shut up about Precious Cathy calling Lizzo. The girl doesn’t recognize anyone,” one fan tweeted.

“Supermodel Precious Lee and Musician Lizzo are equally beautiful women,” wrote another. “@CathyHilton didn’t disparage one of these icons, but Krystal and @Andy’s lingering laughter was mean and childish.”

