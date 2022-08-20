Carolina Panthers rookie QB Matt Corral is sidelined with a torn ligament in his leg

CHARLOTTE, NC — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral Coach Matt Rule will miss the 2022-23 season with a “significant” Lisfranc ligament tear.

“I think it’s going to be a while; I think it’s going to be a significant time,” Rule said Saturday. “I’m sure it’s going to be a long-term injury.”

Corral injured his left leg in Friday night’s preseason loss at New England.

A 2016 study in the American Journal of Sports Medicine determined that NFL players with Lisfranc injuries who were treated without surgery spent an average of 6.2 months recovering, while those who underwent surgery missed an average of 11.6 months. Rule said Corral, his family, agent and team doctors are exploring the best option.

Based on the early quarter-final battle between Baker Mayfield And Sam DarnoldThe Rule isn’t ready to name a winner yet, though multiple sources have said Mayfield should lose his job.

Rhule wasn’t ready to say whether he would make that decision ahead of Friday’s season finale against Buffalo, but he said “most, if not all, the starters” will play against the Bills.

Almost all of the starters, including Mayfield and Darnold, were out in a 20-10 loss to the Patriots.

Rule said Corral’s injury will not affect his decision to play against Buffalo. But he said it could affect whether the team keeps three quarterbacks, as he said was the initial plan for training camp.

Corral could have been the third quarterback behind Mayfield and Darnold. Carolina also has a former XFL star BJ WalkerHe was 2-0 as the Panthers’ starter the last two years.

Walker struggled with two interceptions and a lost fumble that resulted in a touchdown against New England.

“That level is pulsating,” Ruhl said. “We want to have as many good players as possible at that position, and don’t apologize for that. Matt was coming.”

Corral suffered the injury in the fourth quarter when a player stepped on his foot badly. He left the field and did not return, leaving Gillette Stadium in a walking boot.

Rule said the deep snapper JJ Johnson and other veterans gave up their seats in first class to give Corral more room on the flight home.

“I hate him,” Rule said of Corral. “I thought he was playing well, too.

The Panthers selected Corral in the third round out of Ole Miss. As Mayfield and Darnold received most of the snaps in Friday’s contest, he saw his most extensive playing time in practice or preseason games.

Corral was 1-for-9 in the preseason opener at Washington and was 9-for-15 for 58 yards against New England.

“I thought I saw a lot of good signs early in the game,” Rule said. “But I know Matt’s a warrior. Development this year. He’s got to take care of his feet and grind all the things he’s got to do as a quarterback.

“Hopefully, someday he’ll look back and say it was a blessing, but I hate him right now.”