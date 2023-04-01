Caitlin Clark and Iowa defeated South Carolina in the Final Four

Instead, Iowa, perhaps understandably, celebrated after the game as if it had won the championship. Clark, who finished with 41 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds, ran around the arena with his hands over his ears as Iowa’s white-knuckle fans cheered him on. Teammates hugged and cheered at midcourt, and players sang the school’s fight song with the fans.

During the game a fan prominently waved a sign that read “We believe in Clark.”

“Everybody in America picked South Carolina, and deservedly so,” Clark said, adding: “But at the same time, the guys in our locker room believed in us, and all you need is faith in each other.”

Iowa will play Louisiana State in the title game on Sunday afternoon. The third-seeded Tigers advanced to their first NCAA final appearance in program history Friday night with a 79-72 victory over Virginia Tech. Louisiana State pulled away late in a mostly back-and-forth game thanks to the one-two punch of Angel Reese and Alexis Morris.

Reese notched his 33rd double-double of the season, tying the NCAA record with 24 points and 12 rebounds; Morris led all scorers with 27 points.