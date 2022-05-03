Bumper first quarter net profit, massive loss on Russia

BP has raised further returns for shareholders after net profit soared to more than a decade high.

PP On Tuesday, the bumper boosted first-quarter profits and share purchases, despite causing huge losses after Russia-controlled oil company Rosneft lost nearly 20% of its stake.

The oil and gas companies’ first-quarter base conversion profits were used as a proxy for net profit, which reached $ 6.2 billion, its highest level in more than a decade.

Compared with a profit of $ 4.1 billion Fourth quarter And $ 2.6 billion First quarter 2021. According to Refinitiv, analysts expect BP’s first-quarter profit to be $ 4.5 billion.

The oil and gas company announced it would buy a further $ 2.5 billion in shares.

However, BP reported a cap loss of $ 20.4 billion for the quarter. These include $ 24 billion and $ 1.5 billion in pre-tax payments related to the withdrawal of Rosneft shares in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We made the decision to leave Russia within 96 hours of the invasion, and today you see the financial implications of that decision,” BP CEO Bernard Looney told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe on Tuesday.

Looney said business had a “very good” start to the year and net debt – falling to $ 27.5 billion – fell in the eighth quarter.

“Overall, in a basic sense, a good quarter for the company,” he added.

When asked to provide further details on how the company plans to expel itself from Russia, Looney replied: “We were very, very clear. We are announcing our intention to leave the country. We made that decision very quickly, as I said. We do not intend to comment on it this morning. “