Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen feared significant knee injury after exiting practice, according to report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during Thursday’s training camp practice. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed during his press conference that Jensen suffered a knee injury, but did not go into details. Jensen is still undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, but NFL Network It is feared that he has sustained significant injuries. Meanwhile, a source said ESPN That is “not good”.

Bowles didn’t have much information on the injury. They will “go from there” once they learn the severity of the injury, before adding, “I know now, he fell to his knees.”

Pete Briscoe of CBS Sports reported that Jensen threw his helmet in frustration after going down.

The injury is as serious as feared and if Jensen misses time, it will be a huge loss for quarterback Tom Brady’s offense.

The 31-year-old signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Buccaneers this offseason. He has been with the Bucs since 2018 and helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory on their home field in the 2020 season.

He made his first Pro Bowl in 2021, allowing just two sacks throughout the regular season and helping the Bucks reach the playoffs, where they were defeated by the eventual Super Bowl champions. Rams.

Thanks to the second half of Brady’s 40-day retirement from the NFL, Tampa Bay leads the NFC (+750, according to Caesars Sportsbook) to challenge for another Super Bowl title.

Stephen Oh of SportsLine projects that if Jensen misses the season, it will drop Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl aspirations from 11.8% to 8.7%.